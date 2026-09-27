MONDAY, Sept. 28, 2026
Summary
A Today in History entry lists events from 935 to 1995, including the murder of Saint Wenceslas, the Norman Conquest beginning at Pevensey Bay, the Siege of Yorktown, the Yellow River flood in China, the 1939 German–Soviet treaty, and the Oslo II Accord. It presents each item as a dated historical milestone for Monday, Sept. 28, 2026.
Key Facts
- In 935, Saint Wenceslas was murdered by his brother Boleslaus I of Bohemia.
- In 1781, 9,000 American and 7,000 French troops began the Siege of Yorktown.
- In 1887, the Yellow River flooded in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million people.
935 Saint Wenceslas is murdered by his brother Boleslaus I of Bohemia
1066-William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy, lands at Pevensey Bay in Sussex, beginning the Norman Conquest of England
1781-9,000 American and 7,000 French troops begin the Siege of Yorktown
1887-Yellow River or Huáng Hé floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million people, one of the deadliest natural disasters in history
1939-German–Soviet Boundary and Friendship Treaty is signed by Joachim von Ribbentrop and Vyacheslav Molotov; redraws German and Soviet spheres of influence in central Europe and transfers most of Lithuania to the USSR
1995-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat sign the Oslo II Accord to transfer parts of the West Bank to the PLO (Taba, Egypt)
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