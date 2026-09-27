935 Saint Wenceslas is murdered by his brother Boleslaus I of Bohemia

1066-William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy, lands at Pevensey Bay in Sussex, beginning the Norman Conquest of England

1781-9,000 American and 7,000 French troops begin the Siege of Yorktown

1887-Yellow River or Huáng Hé floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million people, one of the deadliest natural disasters in history

1939-German–Soviet Boundary and Friendship Treaty is signed by Joachim von Ribbentrop and Vyacheslav Molotov; redraws German and Soviet spheres of influence in central Europe and transfers most of Lithuania to the USSR

1995-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat sign the Oslo II Accord to transfer parts of the West Bank to the PLO (Taba, Egypt)