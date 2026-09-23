THURSDAY, Sept. 24, 2026
Summary
Today in History for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 lists several major events, including the death of Manuel I Komnenos in 1180 and Christopher Columbus setting sail on his second expedition in 1493. It also notes the 1789 passage of the U.S. Federal Judiciary Act, the 1869 Wall Street gold panic known as Black Friday, and the 1952 opening of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Salt Lake City. Other entries include the 1877 Battle of Shiroyama and the 1950 conclusion of Operation Magic Carpet.
Key Facts
- The U.S. Federal Judiciary Act passed in 1789, creating a six-member Supreme Court.
- Black Friday in 1869 followed an attempt by Jay Gould and James Fisk to corner the gold market on Wall Street.
- Operation Magic Carpet concluded in 1950 after transporting 45,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel.
1180-With the death of Manuel I Komnenos, the last Byzantine Emperor of the Komnenian restoration, the Byzantine Empire begins its terminal decline
1493-Christopher Columbus embarks on his second expedition to the New World, setting sail with a fleet of 17 ships
1789-U.S. Federal Judiciary Act passes, creating a six-member Supreme Court
1869-Black Friday: Panic on Wall Street after investors Jay Gould and James Fisk attempt to corner the gold market
1877-Battle of Shiroyama: Imperial Japanese Army decisively defeats the Satsuma Rebellion
1950-Operation Magic Carpet concludes after transporting 45,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel
1952-American fast food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) opens its first franchise in Salt Lake City, Utah, after Col. Harland Sanders franchises his recipe to friend Pete Harman
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