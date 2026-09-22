WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026
Summary
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026 is a Today in History entry that lists major events tied to this date across medieval Europe, the Greek War of Independence, Prussia, U.S. civil rights, and modern India. It notes the 1122 Concordat of Worms, the 1821 Fall of Tripolitsa, and the 1862 appointment of Otto von Bismarck. It also cites Herman Hollerith’s 1884 patent, Eisenhower’s 1957 troop order for Little Rock, and Narendra Modi’s 2018 healthcare launch.
Key Facts
- The Concordat of Worms was agreed in 1122 between Pope Calixtus II and Holy Roman Emperor Henry V.
- During the 1821 Fall of Tripolitsa, Greek forces massacred 6,000 to 15,000 Muslim and Jewish civilians in the Greek War of Independence.
- In 1884, American Herman Hollerith patented his mechanical tabulating machine, which began the era of data processing.
1122-Concordat of Worms is agreed between Pope Calixtus II and Holy Roman Emperor Henry V
1821-Fall of Tripolitsa: Greek forces massacre 6,000 to 15,000 Muslim and Jewish civilians during the Greek War of Independence
1862-Otto von Bismarck is appointed Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Prussia by King Wilhelm I
1884-American Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine, beginning the era of data processing
1957-President Dwight D. Eisenhower orders U.S. troops to support the integration of nine Black students at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas after a white mob forces them to withdraw
2018-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches "Modicare," a free healthcare program for 500 million people, the world's largest healthcare initiative
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.