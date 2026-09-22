WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23, 2026

1122-Concordat of Worms is agreed between Pope Calixtus II and Holy Roman Emperor Henry V

1821-Fall of Tripolitsa: Greek forces massacre 6,000 to 15,000 Muslim and Jewish civilians during the Greek War of Independence

1862-Otto von Bismarck is appointed Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Prussia by King Wilhelm I

1884-American Herman Hollerith patents his mechanical tabulating machine, beginning the era of data processing

1957-President Dwight D. Eisenhower orders U.S. troops to support the integration of nine Black students at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas after a white mob forces them to withdraw

2018-Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches "Modicare," a free healthcare program for 500 million people, the world's largest healthcare initiative