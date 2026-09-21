1692-The last eight people - Martha Corey, Margaret Scott, Mary Easty, Alice Parker, Ann Pudeator, Wilmott Redd, Samuel Wardwell, and Mary Parker - are hanged for allegedly practicing witchcraft as a result of the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts Bay Colony; 19 are hanged overall, with six other deaths caused by the hysteria

1862-U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, threatening to free all enslaved people in the rebel Southern states if those states fail to rejoin the Union by Jan. 1, 1863

1944-President Jose P. Laurel declares the Philippines under martial law in 1944 through Proclamation No. 29

1965-Ceasefire between India and Pakistan goes into effect, ending the Indo-Pakistani War

1980-Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control the Shatt al-Arab waterway

1986-35 countries sign disarmament accord in Stockholm

1993-Supreme Soviet dismisses President Boris Yeltsin

2013-Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats win a third term with their best result since 1990 in the German federal elections