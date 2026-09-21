TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2026
Summary
TUESDAY, Sept. 22, 2026 is a Today in History entry listing major events from 1692 through 2013. It includes the last eight executions tied to the Salem witch trials, Abraham Lincoln’s preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, and Iraq’s invasion of Iran. The entry also notes the 1965 India-Pakistan ceasefire, a 1986 disarmament accord in Stockholm, and Angela Merkel’s 2013 election win in Germany.
Key Facts
- In 1692, the last eight people named in the entry were hanged for allegedly practicing witchcraft in the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts Bay Colony, bringing the total to 19 hangings and six other deaths caused by the hysteria.
- In 1862, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, threatening to free enslaved people in rebel Southern states if they did not rejoin the Union by Jan. 1, 1863.
- In 1980, Iraq invaded Iran in an attempt to control the Shatt al-Arab waterway.
- In 1986, 35 countries signed a disarmament accord in Stockholm.
- In 2013, Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats won a third term with their best result since 1990 in the German federal elections.
1692-The last eight people - Martha Corey, Margaret Scott, Mary Easty, Alice Parker, Ann Pudeator, Wilmott Redd, Samuel Wardwell, and Mary Parker - are hanged for allegedly practicing witchcraft as a result of the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts Bay Colony; 19 are hanged overall, with six other deaths caused by the hysteria
1862-U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, threatening to free all enslaved people in the rebel Southern states if those states fail to rejoin the Union by Jan. 1, 1863
1944-President Jose P. Laurel declares the Philippines under martial law in 1944 through Proclamation No. 29
1965-Ceasefire between India and Pakistan goes into effect, ending the Indo-Pakistani War
1980-Iraq invades Iran in an attempt to control the Shatt al-Arab waterway
1986-35 countries sign disarmament accord in Stockholm
1993-Supreme Soviet dismisses President Boris Yeltsin
2013-Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats win a third term with their best result since 1990 in the German federal elections
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