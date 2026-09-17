MONDAY, Sept.21, 2026

1621-King James I of England gives Scottish courtier and poet William Alexander a royal charter to colonize Nova Scotia

1792-French First Republic is formed by the National Convention, stripping the French king of his powers

1792-French Revolution: The National Convention passes a proclamation announcing the formal abolition of the French monarchy

1898-Empress Dowager Cixi seizes power and ends the Hundred Days' Reform in China, imprisoning the Guangxu Emperor

1915-Cecil Chubb buys the prehistoric monument Stonehenge for £6,600 and later donates it to the British nation

1922-U.S. President Warren G. Harding signs a joint resolution of approval to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine

1936-Spanish fascist junta names Francisco Franco Generalísimo and Supreme Commander

1949-Mao Zedong and Chinese Communist leaders announce the establishment of the People's Republic of China at the first plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Huairen Hall in Zhongnanhai, Peking