MONDAY, Sept.21, 2026
Summary
This Today in History item lists major events for Monday, Sept. 21, across 1621, 1792, 1898, 1915, 1922, 1936 and 1949. It includes King James I granting a charter to William Alexander for Nova Scotia, the French Convention forming the First Republic and abolishing the monarchy, and Empress Dowager Cixi ending the Hundred Days’ Reform in China. The list also notes Stonehenge being bought by Cecil Chubb, U.S. approval for a Jewish homeland in Palestine, Franco’s elevation, and Mao Zedong’s announcement of the People’s Republic of China.
Key Facts
- In 1621, King James I of England gave Scottish courtier and poet William Alexander a royal charter to colonize Nova Scotia.
- In 1792, the French National Convention formed the French First Republic and passed a proclamation abolishing the French monarchy.
- In 1949, Mao Zedong and Chinese Communist leaders announced the establishment of the People’s Republic of China at the first plenary session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Huairen Hall in Zhongnanhai, Peking.
1621-King James I of England gives Scottish courtier and poet William Alexander a royal charter to colonize Nova Scotia
1792-French First Republic is formed by the National Convention, stripping the French king of his powers
1792-French Revolution: The National Convention passes a proclamation announcing the formal abolition of the French monarchy
1898-Empress Dowager Cixi seizes power and ends the Hundred Days' Reform in China, imprisoning the Guangxu Emperor
1915-Cecil Chubb buys the prehistoric monument Stonehenge for £6,600 and later donates it to the British nation
1922-U.S. President Warren G. Harding signs a joint resolution of approval to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine
1936-Spanish fascist junta names Francisco Franco Generalísimo and Supreme Commander
1949-Mao Zedong and Chinese Communist leaders announce the establishment of the People's Republic of China at the first plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Huairen Hall in Zhongnanhai, Peking
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