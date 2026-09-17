FRIDAY, Sept. 18, 2026
Summary
Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 is presented as a Today in History entry listing several past events from 1811 to 1976. It notes the British East India Company conquest of Java, the Great Fire of Moscow, the collapse of Jay Cooke & Co, the Irish Home Rule Bill receiving Royal Assent, the Mukden Incident, the CIA’s official creation, and Mao Zedong’s funeral in Beijing.
Key Facts
- In 1811, a British East India Company force led by Baron Minto conquered Java, then part of the Dutch East Indies.
- The Great Fire of Moscow ended in 1812 after five days, destroyed 75 percent of the city, and killed 12,000 people.
- In 1873, government bond agent Jay Cooke & Co collapsed, triggering panic on Wall Street and the start of the Panic of 1873 and the Long Depression.
1811-British East India Company force led by Baron Minto conquers Java, then part of the Dutch East Indies. Stamford Raffles is appointed lieutenant-governor.
1812-Great Fire of Moscow burns out after five days, destroys 75% of the city and kills 12,000 people
1873-Government bond agent Jay Cooke & Co collapses, causing panic on Wall Street and the start of the Panic of 1873 and the Long Depression
1914-Irish Home Rule Bill receives Royal Assent
1931-Mukden Incident: To create a pretext for the invasion of Chinese Manchuria, Japanese forces detonate a small quantity of dynamite near a railway line owned by Japan's South Manchuria Railway
1947-Central Intelligence Agency officially comes into existence after being established by President Truman in July
1976-Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong's funeral takes place in Beijing, China
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