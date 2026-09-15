WEDNESDAY, Sept.16, 2026
Summary
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, the Mayflower departed Plymouth, England, in 1620 with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World. Other events listed for the date include the British capture of Cape Town in 1795, Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla’s call to arms in Dolores in 1810, and Apple Computer Inc. naming Steve Jobs interim CEO in 1997. The date also marks the start of the Sabra and Shatila massacre in 1982 and floods that killed 900 people in Pakistan in 1992.
Key Facts
- The Mayflower departed Plymouth, England, in 1620 with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World.
- British forces captured Cape Town, South Africa, from the Dutch in 1795.
- Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the church bells in Dolores, Mexico, in 1810 and issued the Grito de Dolores, a call to arms against Spanish rule.
- Apple Computer Inc. named co-founder Steve Jobs interim CEO in 1997.
- The massacre of over 1,000 Palestinian refugees at Sabra and Shatila began in 1982.
1620-The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England, with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World
1795-British capture Cape Town, South Africa, from the Dutch
1810-Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rings the church bells in Dolores, Mexico, issuing a call to arms known as the "Grito de Dolores" (Cry of Dolores), calling for the end of Spanish rule. Celebrated today as Mexican Independence Day.
1848-Slavery is abolished in all French territories
1920-The "Wall Street bombing" occurs at 12:01 when a horse-drawn wagon explodes on Wall Street, New York, killing 38 and injuring 143
1963-Federation of Malaysia formed by Malaya, Singapore, British North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak
1982-Massacre of over 1,000 Palestinian refugees at Sabra and Shatila begins
1992-900 die in floods in Pakistan
1997-Apple Computer Inc. names co-founder Steve Jobs as interim CEO
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