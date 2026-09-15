WEDNESDAY, Sept.16, 2026

1620-The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England, with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World

1795-British capture Cape Town, South Africa, from the Dutch

1810-Priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rings the church bells in Dolores, Mexico, issuing a call to arms known as the "Grito de Dolores" (Cry of Dolores), calling for the end of Spanish rule. Celebrated today as Mexican Independence Day.

1848-Slavery is abolished in all French territories

1920-The "Wall Street bombing" occurs at 12:01 when a horse-drawn wagon explodes on Wall Street, New York, killing 38 and injuring 143

1963-Federation of Malaysia formed by Malaya, Singapore, British North Borneo (Sabah) and Sarawak

1982-Massacre of over 1,000 Palestinian refugees at Sabra and Shatila begins

1992-900 die in floods in Pakistan

1997-Apple Computer Inc. names co-founder Steve Jobs as interim CEO