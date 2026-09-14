TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2026
Summary
TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2026 lists several historical events tied to that date, from the opening of a free public school in Frascati, Italy in 1616 to Japan’s 2012 announcement that it would phase out nuclear energy by the 2030s. It also notes the 1821 independence declarations of Central American countries, Darwin’s 1835 arrival at the Galápagos Islands, the 1916 first use of tanks in warfare, the 1940 Battle of Britain Day, and George Soros’ 1992 pound sale. The item serves as a date-based history roundup.
Key Facts
- In 1616, the first non-aristocratic, free public school in Europe opened in Frascati, Italy.
- In 1916, Britain used Mark I Little Willies tanks for the first time in warfare at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette, part of the Battle of the Somme.
- In 1992, George Soros’ Quantum Fund began selling large amounts of pound sterling, helping force the pound out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism the next day.
1616-First non-aristocratic, free public school in Europe is opened in Frascati, Italy
1821-Act of Independence of Central America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua declare their independence from the Spanish Empire
1835-HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin on board, reaches the Galápagos Islands
1916-First use of tanks in warfare, Britain's Mark I "Little Willies" at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette, part of the Battle of the Somme
1940-Battle of Britain Day: Royal Air Force repulses a major Luftwaffe attack, losing 29 aircraft to the Germans' 57-61 as the tide begins to turn
1992-George Soros' Quantum Fund begins selling large amounts of pound sterling, helping force the pound out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism the next day and earning him the label "the man who broke the Bank of England"
2012-Japan announces that it will phase out nuclear energy by the 2030s
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