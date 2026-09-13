MONDAY, Sept. 14, 2026

1936-First prefrontal lobotomy in America performed by Walter Freeman and James W. Watts at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

1939-World's first practical helicopter, the VS-300, designed by Igor Sikorsky, takes a short tethered flight in Stratford, Connecticut

1949-India's Constituent Assembly adopts Hindi as an official language, celebrated today as Hindi Day

1956-IBM introduces the RAMAC 305, the first commercial computer with a hard drive featuring magnetic disk storage, which weighs over a ton

1960-Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela form the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

2020-Astronomers report a possible sign of life on Venus after detecting phosphine in the planet's atmosphere through a telescope

2021-One in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as the nation's known death toll reaches 663,913 (Johns Hopkins)