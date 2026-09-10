FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026
Summary
Today in History marks Sept. 11 with several events, including the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge and the 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. It also notes the 1609 expulsion order against the Moriscos of Valencia and the 1697 Battle of Zenta. The entry adds that Piggly Wiggly, the first true self-service supermarket, opened in Memphis in 1916.
Key Facts
- In 1609, an expulsion order was issued against the Moriscos of Valencia, beginning the expulsion of all of Spain's Moriscos.
- In 1697, Holy League forces led by Prince Eugene of Savoy defeated an Ottoman army under Mustafa II near Zenta in the Kingdom of Hungary.
- In 1708, Charles XII of Sweden stopped his march to conquer Moscow outside Smolensk, which is described as the turning point in the Great Northern War.
- In 1916, Clarence Saunders's Piggly Wiggly opened in Memphis, Tennessee, as the first true self-service supermarket.
- In 2001, terrorists hijacked two passenger planes and another plane that crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew tried to retake control, killing 44 people on Flight 93, 125 at the Pentagon, and 2,606 in the World Trade Center attacks.
1297-Battle of Stirling Bridge: Scottish rebel William Wallace defeats the English
1609-An expulsion order is issued against the Moriscos of Valencia, beginning the expulsion of all of Spain's Moriscos (former Muslims and their descendants)
1697-Battle of Zenta: Holy League forces led by Prince Eugene of Savoy defeat an Ottoman army under Mustafa II near Zenta in the Kingdom of Hungary, ending Ottoman control over large parts of Central Europe
1708-Great Northern War: Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow outside Smolensk, the turning point in the war
1916-First true self-service supermarket, Clarence Saunders' "Piggly Wiggly," opens in Memphis, Tennessee
2001-Passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 attempt to retake control of their hijacked plane from terrorists, causing the plane to crash in a Pennsylvania field, killing all 44 people on board
2001-Terrorists hijack a passenger plane and crash it into the Pentagon, killing 125 people
2001-Two passenger planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists crash into New York's World Trade Center towers, causing the collapse of both and the deaths of 2,606 people
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