FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026

1297-Battle of Stirling Bridge: Scottish rebel William Wallace defeats the English

1609-An expulsion order is issued against the Moriscos of Valencia, beginning the expulsion of all of Spain's Moriscos (former Muslims and their descendants)

1697-Battle of Zenta: Holy League forces led by Prince Eugene of Savoy defeat an Ottoman army under Mustafa II near Zenta in the Kingdom of Hungary, ending Ottoman control over large parts of Central Europe

1708-Great Northern War: Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow outside Smolensk, the turning point in the war

1916-First true self-service supermarket, Clarence Saunders' "Piggly Wiggly," opens in Memphis, Tennessee

2001-Passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93 attempt to retake control of their hijacked plane from terrorists, causing the plane to crash in a Pennsylvania field, killing all 44 people on board

2001-Terrorists hijack a passenger plane and crash it into the Pentagon, killing 125 people

2001-Two passenger planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists crash into New York's World Trade Center towers, causing the collapse of both and the deaths of 2,606 people