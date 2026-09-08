WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2026
Summary
The Korea Times marks Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 with a Today in History entry listing major events from 1000, 1543, 1776, 1817, 1914, 1993, and 2015. The items include the Battle of Svolder, Mary Stuart’s coronation, Congress renaming the country the United States of America, and Queen Elizabeth II’s record reign. It also notes Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization exchanged mutual recognition letters in 1993.
Key Facts
- In 1817, Alexander Twilight, likely the first African American to graduate from a U.S. college, received a BA degree from Middlebury College.
- In 1914, the British Army created its first fully mechanized unit, the Canadian Automobile Machine Gun Brigade.
- In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at 63 years and seven months, surpassing Queen Victoria’s record.
1000-Battle of Svolder, Baltic Sea: King Olaf on board the Long Serpent is defeated in one of the greatest naval battles of the Viking Age and leaps to his death overboard
1543-Mary Stuart, at nine months old, is crowned Queen of Scots in the central Scottish town of Stirling
1776-Congress officially renames the country as the United States of America (from the United Colonies)
1817-Alexander Twilight, likely the first African American to graduate from a U.S. college, receives a BA degree from Middlebury College
1914-First fully mechanized unit in the British Army is created: the Canadian Automobile Machine Gun Brigade (WWI)
1993-Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization exchange letters of mutual recognition
2015-Queen Elizabeth II becomes Great Britain's longest-reigning monarch at 63 years and seven months, beating the previous record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria
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