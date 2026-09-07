TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2026

70-Roman army under General Titus completes the siege of Jerusalem by destroying what remained after four months of occupation and plundering

1380-Battle of Kulikovo: Moscow's great monarch Dmitry defeats the Mongols, beginning the decline of the Tatars

1504-Michelangelo's statue of David is unveiled in Florence

1565-First permanent European settlement in the US is founded in St. Augustine, Florida

1664-Dutch surrender colony of New Netherland, including New York, to 300 English soldiers

1941-Siege of Leningrad by German, Finnish, and eventually Spanish troops begins during World War II; battle lasts over 28 months as Soviets repel the invasion; well over a million lives are lost

1970-Black September hijackings begin as three airliners are hijacked and destroyed by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

2022-Queen Elizabeth II dies at Balmoral Castle after ruling for 70 years as the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch; her eldest son inherits the throne as King Charles III