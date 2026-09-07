TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2026
Summary
TUESDAY, Sept. 8, 2026 lists several major historical events that happened on this date. It notes the Roman army under General Titus completing the siege of Jerusalem in 70, and Queen Elizabeth II dying at Balmoral Castle in 2022 after a 70-year reign. The entry also includes the Battle of Kulikovo, Michelangelo’s David, the first permanent European settlement in the US, the surrender of New Netherland, the start of the siege of Leningrad, and the Black September hijackings.
Key Facts
- In 70, General Titus and the Roman army completed the siege of Jerusalem by destroying what remained after four months of occupation and plundering.
- In 1504, Michelangelo’s statue of David was unveiled in Florence.
- In 1664, the Dutch surrendered the colony of New Netherland, including New York, to 300 English soldiers.
70-Roman army under General Titus completes the siege of Jerusalem by destroying what remained after four months of occupation and plundering
1380-Battle of Kulikovo: Moscow's great monarch Dmitry defeats the Mongols, beginning the decline of the Tatars
1504-Michelangelo's statue of David is unveiled in Florence
1565-First permanent European settlement in the US is founded in St. Augustine, Florida
1664-Dutch surrender colony of New Netherland, including New York, to 300 English soldiers
1941-Siege of Leningrad by German, Finnish, and eventually Spanish troops begins during World War II; battle lasts over 28 months as Soviets repel the invasion; well over a million lives are lost
1970-Black September hijackings begin as three airliners are hijacked and destroyed by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine
2022-Queen Elizabeth II dies at Balmoral Castle after ruling for 70 years as the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch; her eldest son inherits the throne as King Charles III
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