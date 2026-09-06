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MONDAY, Sept. 7, 2026

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Summary

On Sept. 7, several historical milestones are noted, including the 1714 Treaty of Baden ending the War of the Spanish Succession and the 1812 Battle of Borodino. The list also marks Brazil’s declaration of independence in 1822 and the start of the Blitz in 1940. In 2012, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for U.S. president.

Key Facts

  • The Treaty of Baden was signed in 1714 by the Holy Roman Empire and France, ending the War of the Spanish Succession.
  • The Battle of Borodino in 1812 was described as a Pyrrhic victory for Napoleon Bonaparte against Russian General Mikhail Kutuzov, with 70,000 killed.
  • In 1940, the German Luftwaffe began bombing London, starting 57 consecutive nights of the Blitz and losing 41 bombers.
  • Published KST

1714-Treaty of Baden is signed by the Holy Roman Empire and France, ending the War of the Spanish Succession; France retains Alsace and Landau, and Austria gains the east bank of the Rhine

1812-Battle of Borodino: Napoleon Bonaparte wins a Pyrrhic victory against Russian General Mikhail Kutuzov in the most ferocious battle of the Napoleonic era; 70,000 are killed

1822-Pedro I, son of King John VI, declares Brazil's independence from Portugal (Independence Day)

1888-Edith Eleanor McLean is the first baby placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward's Island, New York

1909-Eugene Lefebvre becomes the first pilot to die in an aircraft while test piloting a new French-built Wright biplane at Juvisy

1940-Beginning of the Blitz as the German Luftwaffe bombs London for the first of 57 consecutive nights, losing 41 bombers as the Nazis prepare to invade Britain

2012-Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for U.S. president

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