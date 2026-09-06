MONDAY, Sept. 7, 2026

1714-Treaty of Baden is signed by the Holy Roman Empire and France, ending the War of the Spanish Succession; France retains Alsace and Landau, and Austria gains the east bank of the Rhine

1812-Battle of Borodino: Napoleon Bonaparte wins a Pyrrhic victory against Russian General Mikhail Kutuzov in the most ferocious battle of the Napoleonic era; 70,000 are killed

1822-Pedro I, son of King John VI, declares Brazil's independence from Portugal (Independence Day)

1888-Edith Eleanor McLean is the first baby placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward's Island, New York

1909-Eugene Lefebvre becomes the first pilot to die in an aircraft while test piloting a new French-built Wright biplane at Juvisy

1940-Beginning of the Blitz as the German Luftwaffe bombs London for the first of 57 consecutive nights, losing 41 bombers as the Nazis prepare to invade Britain

2012-Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for U.S. president