FRIDAY,Sept. 4, 2026
Summary
On Sept. 4, several events are listed in history, including the abdication of Romulus Augustulus in 476 and the formal incorporation of Google in 1998. The entry also notes Henry Hudson’s 1609 discovery of Manhattan and the 1781 founding of Los Angeles. Other dated events include Robert E. Lee’s Maryland Campaign in 1862 and Orval Faubus calling out the Arkansas National Guard in 1957.
Key Facts
- 476: Romulus Augustulus, the last Western Roman Emperor, abdicates after forces led by Odoacer invade Rome.
- 1609: Navigator Henry Hudson is identified as the first European to discover the island of Manhattan.
- 1957: Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus calls out the National Guard to block nine Black students from entering Little Rock Central High School.
476-Romulus Augustulus, the last Western Roman Emperor, abdicates after forces led by Odoacer invade Rome, the traditional date for the end of the Western Roman Empire
1609-Navigator Henry Hudson is the first European to discover the island of Manhattan [or September 11]
1781-Los Angeles is founded by 44 Spanish-speaking mestizos in the Bahía de las Fumas (Bay of Smokes)
1862-General Lee begins the Maryland Campaign, invading the North with 50,000 Confederate troops (U.S. Civil War)
1957-Governor of Arkansas, Orval Faubus, calls out the National Guard to prevent nine Black students from entering Little Rock Central High School
1968-Nigerian troops conquer the city of Aba, Biafra, during the Nigerian Civil War
1998-Google is formally incorporated by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University
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