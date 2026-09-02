THURSDAY, Sept. 3, 2026
Summary
Today in History for Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026 lists major events from 301 through 1988. The entries include the founding of San Marino by Saint Marinus, the Battle of Dunbar, and the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1783. Other milestones noted are the 1928 discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming and Britain’s declaration of war on Germany in 1939.
Key Facts
- San Marino was founded by Saint Marinus in 301, according to the entry.
- The Treaty of Paris was signed in 1783, ending the American Revolutionary War between Great Britain and the United States of America.
- Alexander Fleming discovered a mold later identified as penicillin in 1928 while sorting petri dishes at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.
301-San Marino, one of the smallest nations in the world and the world's oldest republic still in existence, is founded by Saint Marinus
1650-Oliver Cromwell's English New Model Army defeats a Scottish force in a surprise attack at the Battle of Dunbar
1783-The Treaty of Paris is signed in Paris, ending the American Revolutionary War between Great Britain and the United States of America
1791-The new French Constitution, declaring France a constitutional monarchy, is passed by the National Assembly during the French Revolution
1900-With a proclamation by General Lord Roberts, Britain annexes the Boer Republic of South Africa
1928-Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovers a mold later identified as penicillin while sorting through petri dishes containing colonies of the bacteria Staphylococcus, at St. Mary's Hospital in London
1939-World War II: Britain declares war on Germany after the invasion of Poland; France follows six hours later, quickly joined by Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada
1944-Holocaust diarist Anne Frank (15) is among the prisoners on the 68th and final transport of Dutch Jews sent from Westerbrooksent to Auschwitz concentration camp
1988-An estimated 50,000 Kurdish civilians and soldiers are killed by Iraq by this date, many using chemical weapons, in the aftermath of the Iran-Iraq War
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