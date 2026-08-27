FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2026
Summary
Today in History lists events for Aug. 28 across centuries, from the Third Crusade siege of Acre in 1189 to the first Japanese Gay Pride Parade in 1994. It also notes King John’s charter for Liverpool in 1207, Henry Hudson’s 1609 voyage into Delaware Bay, and the first issue of Scientific American in 1845. Other entries include the 1830 Tom Thumb race, Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 I Have a Dream speech, and the first human MRI scan in 1980.
Key Facts
- In 1207, King John of England granted Liverpool a charter giving the town the right to elect a mayor and aldermen.
- In 1609, English explorer Henry Hudson became the first European to sail into Delaware Bay and named it South Bay.
- On Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his I Have a Dream speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
1189-Third Crusade: Crusaders begin the Siege of Acre under Guy of Lusignan
1207-King John of England grants small town of Liverpool a charter (right to elect a mayor and aldermen)
1609-English explorer Henry Hudson is the first European to sail into Delaware Bay, naming it South Bay
1830-The first American-built locomotive, "Tom Thumb," races a horse-drawn car from the Stockton and Stokes stagecoach company from Baltimore to Ellicott Mills; due to mechanical problems, the horse wins!
1845-Scientific American magazine publishes its first issue
1963-Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom civil rights march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
1980 — First use of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine to scan the human body at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Scotland
1994-First Japanese Gay Pride Parade
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.