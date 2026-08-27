FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2026

1189-Third Crusade: Crusaders begin the Siege of Acre under Guy of Lusignan

1207-King John of England grants small town of Liverpool a charter (right to elect a mayor and aldermen)

1609-English explorer Henry Hudson is the first European to sail into Delaware Bay, naming it South Bay

1830-The first American-built locomotive, "Tom Thumb," races a horse-drawn car from the Stockton and Stokes stagecoach company from Baltimore to Ellicott Mills; due to mechanical problems, the horse wins!

1845-Scientific American magazine publishes its first issue

1963-Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom civil rights march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

1980 — First use of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine to scan the human body at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Scotland

1994-First Japanese Gay Pride Parade