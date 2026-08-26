THURSDAY, Aug. 27, 2026
Summary
Today in History for Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026 lists major events spanning ancient battles, treaties, disasters and modern milestones. It includes the Battle of Plataea in 479 B.C., the Battle of Baekgang in 663 and the French National Assembly’s Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen in 1789. Other entries note the Krakatoa eruption in 1883, the Kellogg-Briand Pact in 1928, Lord Mountbatten’s killing in 1979, Angelina Jolie’s 2001 UNHCR appointment and Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential nomination.
Key Facts
- The Battle of Plataea in 479 B.C. is described as a Greek victory under Pausanias over Persian forces led by Mardonius.
- The Battle of Baekgang in 663 is said to have been the last Japanese invasion of Korea for 900 years.
- Krakatoa erupted in 1883 with a force of 200 megatons of TNT and killed approximately 36,000 people.
479 B.C.-Greco-Persian Wars: Battle of Plataea, Persian forces led by Mardonius are routed by a Greek army under Pausanias; a double victory with the success at Mycale that ends the Persian invasion
663-Battle of Baekgang: Tang Chinese and Silla Korean forces defeat Baekje Korean forces and their Yamato Japanese allies on the Geum River in Korea, the last Japanese invasion of Korea for 900 years
1789-French National Assembly issues the "Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen"
1883-Krakatoa volcano, located west of Java in Indonesia, erupts with a force of 200 megatons of TNT, killing approximately 36,000 people
1928-Kellogg-Briand Pact, 60 nations agree to condemn the "recourse to war for the solution of international controversies"
1979-Lord Mountbatten, first Earl Mountbatten of Burma, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and last Viceroy of India, is killed along with three companions, two of whom are children, by the IRA when his boat is blown up near Sligo, Ireland
2001-Angelina Jolie is named a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva
2008-U.S. Senator Barack Obama becomes the first African American to be nominated by a major political party for President of the United States, by the Democratic Party
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