FRIDAY, Aug. 21, 2026
Summary
FRIDAY, Aug. 21, 2026 is a Today in History entry listing events from 1703 to 1991. It notes the Edirne Incident in which the Turkish army ousted Sultan Mustafa II and replaced him with Ahmed III. Other entries include the theft of the Mona Lisa in 1911, Hawaii becoming the 50th U.S. state in 1959, and the crushing of the 1991 Soviet coup attempt.
Key Facts
- In 1772, King Gustav III of Sweden completed a coup d’état by adopting a new constitution and installing himself as an enlightened despot, ending fifty years of parliamentary rule.
- In 1888, American inventor William Seward Burroughs patented the adding machine.
- In 1968, Warsaw Pact forces completed their invasion of Czechoslovakia by arresting Czech leader Alexander Dubček and forcing him to sign the Moscow Protocols.
- In 1991, a conservative coup in the Soviet Union was crushed by popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin in three days.
1703-Edirne Incident: Turkish army ousts Sultan Mustafa II, replacing him with his brother Ahmed III, reducing the power of the Sultan
1772-King Gustav III of Sweden completes a coup d'état by adopting a new constitution and installing himself as an enlightened despot, ending fifty years of parliamentary rule
1888-American inventor William Seward Burroughs patents the adding machine
1911-The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre Museum by Italian decorator Vincenzo Peruggia, recovered in 1913
1959-Hawaii becomes the 50th state of the United States
1967-China reports the downing of two U.S. bombers
1968-Warsaw Pact forces complete their invasion of Czechoslovakia by arresting Czech leader Alexander Dubček and forcing him to sign the Moscow Protocols
1991- Conservative coup in the Soviet Union is crushed by popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin in three days
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