FRIDAY, Aug. 21, 2026

1703-Edirne Incident: Turkish army ousts Sultan Mustafa II, replacing him with his brother Ahmed III, reducing the power of the Sultan

1772-King Gustav III of Sweden completes a coup d'état by adopting a new constitution and installing himself as an enlightened despot, ending fifty years of parliamentary rule

1888-American inventor William Seward Burroughs patents the adding machine

1911-The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre Museum by Italian decorator Vincenzo Peruggia, recovered in 1913

1959-Hawaii becomes the 50th state of the United States

1967-China reports the downing of two U.S. bombers

1968-Warsaw Pact forces complete their invasion of Czechoslovakia by arresting Czech leader Alexander Dubček and forcing him to sign the Moscow Protocols

1991- Conservative coup in the Soviet Union is crushed by popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin in three days