1590-Governor of Roanoke Island colony John White returns from England to find no trace of the colonists he left there three years earlier

1737-First public admission to the Salon de Paris art exhibition at the Louvre in Paris

1838-United States Exploring Expedition headed by Charles Wilkes departs for the Pacific Ocean and Antarctica

1919-Anti-Cigarette League of America forms in Chicago, Illinois

1920-State Representative Harry T. Burn (24) casts the deciding vote in Tennessee's and thus America's ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, allowing women's suffrage after reading a letter from his mother

1940-Battle of Britain: Air battle known as "The Hardest Day" occurs; the Luftwaffe loses approximately 69 aircraft and the RAF 68 in one of the largest ever air battles

1958-Novel "Lolita" by Vladimir Nabokov is published

1976-Korean axe murder incident: two U.S. soldiers tasked with cutting down a poplar tree blocking the view of U.N. observers are killed by North Koreans, claiming it was planted by Kim Il-Sung in the Korean Demilitarized Zone