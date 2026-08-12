THURSDAY, Aug. 13, 2026

1521-Spanish conquistadors led by Hernán Cortés capture Aztec Emperor Cuauhtémoc in Tenochtitlan, bringing the Aztec Empire to an end

1536-Buddhist monks from Kyoto's Enryaku-ji Temple set fire to 21 Nichiren temples throughout Kyoto in the Tenbun Hokke Disturbance (Traditional Japanese date: July 27, 1536)

1642-Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens discovers Mars's southern polar cap

1788-Prussia joins the Anglo-Dutch alliance to form the Triple Alliance to prevent the spread of the Russo-Swedish War of 1788-90

1923-Turkish National Congress selects Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as the first President of Turkey

1937-Second Sino-Japanese War: Japanese forces start the Battle of Shanghai, a three-month conflict involving over one million troops

1942-The Manhattan Project commences under the direction of U.S. General Leslie Groves with the aim of developing an atomic bomb

2015-Swedish prosecutors announce they are dropping allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of sexual molestation and coercion