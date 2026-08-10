TUESDAY, Aug. 11, 2026

3114 B.C. - 3114-08-11 B.C.E is traditionally considered the start date of the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya
1945-Allies refuse Japan's offer to surrender on the condition that Emperor Hirohito retains his status
1954-Formal peace treaty ends over seven years of fighting in Indochina between the French and the Communist Viet Minh
1963-Four ANC political detainees escape from Pretoria Central Prison in South Africa
1988-Al-Qaeda is formed at a meeting between Osama Bin Laden, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and Dr. Fadl in Peshawar, Pakistan
1998-Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian National Authority president, Yasser Arafat, arrives in Cape Town on his first state visit to South Africa at the invitation of President Nelson Mandela
2003-NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan in its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year history