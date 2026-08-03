TUESDAY, Aug. 4, 2026

1558-The first printing of the Zohar in Spain popularizes the Jewish study of Kabbalah

1821-Russian Antarctic expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen returns to Kronstadt after being the first to circumnavigate Antarctica

1914-U.S. President Woodrow Wilson issues his "Proclamation of Neutrality" to keep the United States out of the war in Europe

1942-The first train carrying Jews departs from Mechelen, Belgium, for Auschwitz

1944-Anne Frank is arrested in Amsterdam by German Security Police (Grüne Polizei) following a tip-off from an informer who is never identified

1993-Rwandan Hutus and Tutsis sign a peace treaty in Arusha, Tanzania