MONDAY, Aug. 3, 2026

1492-Christopher Columbus, with Juan de la Cosa as second-in-command, sets sail on his first voyage with three ships: Santa María, Pinta, and Niña from Palos de la Frontera, Spain, for the "Indies"

1596-German astronomer and priest David Fabricius discovers the light variation of Mira, the first variable star

1914-Germany invades Belgium and declares war on France, beginning World War I

1934-Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President, declaring himself "Führer" (leader)

1967-45,000 U.S. soldiers are sent to Vietnam

1972-U.S. Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Soviet Union to limit the use of missile systems capable of defending against missile-delivered nuclear weapons

2001-U.S. President George W. Bush signs into law the Iran and Libya Sanctions Act (ILSA) Extension Act of 2001