1620-Pilgrim Fathers depart Leiden, Netherlands, for England on their way to America

1917-World War I: Battle of Passchendaele (Third Battle of Ypres) begins and lasts until November 6, 1917, causing approximately 500,000 casualties

1961-Israel welcomes its one-millionth immigrant

1970-Black Tot Day: the last day of the officially sanctioned rum ration in the Royal Navy, which started in 1740

1981-Arnette Hubbard is installed as the first woman president of the National Bar Association

1993-Inkatha armed forces kill 49 ANC supporters in Johannesburg, South Africa

2007-Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, comes to an end as the longest-running British Army operation ever