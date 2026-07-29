THURSDAY, July 30, 2026

30 BC-Battle of Alexandria: Mark Antony achieves a minor victory over Octavian, but most of his army subsequently deserts, leading to Octavian's invasion of Egypt

1178-Holy Roman Emperor Frederick I Barbarossa is crowned King of Burgundy

1419-First Defenestration of Prague: Anti-Catholic Hussites, followers of executed reformer Jan Hus, storm Prague Town Hall and throw the judge, mayor, and several city council members out the windows. They die in the fall or are killed by the crowd outside.

1619-House of Burgesses in Virginia forms, first elected American governing body

1863-Indian Wars: Chief Pocatello of the Shoshone tribe signs the Treaty of Box Elder, promising to stop harassing emigrant trails in southern Idaho and northern Utah

1869-World's first oil tanker, "The Charles," departs the United States for Europe, carrying 7,000 barrels of oil

1935-First Penguin Books published, starting the paperback revolution

1937-Soviet Politburo issues NKVD Order No. 00447 during the Great Purge to repress property-owning kulaks and anti-Soviets; 269,100 are arrested, with 76,000 executed

1976-Future TV personality ("Keeping Up with the Kardashians") and transgender figure, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlin Jenner), sets a world record with 8,618 points to win decathlon gold at the Montreal Olympics

2002-U.S. President George W. Bush signs the "Sarbanes-Oxley Act" into law, legislation designed to prevent future accounting scandals such as Enron's bankruptcy