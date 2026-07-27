TUESDAY, July 28, 2026

1794-French Revolutionary figure Maximilien Robespierre and 22 other leaders of "the Terror" are guillotined to thunderous cheers in Paris

1914-Austria-Hungary decides against mediation and declares war on Serbia, the first declaration of war of World War I

1917-Silent Parade organized by James Weldon Johnson, 10,000 African Americans march on Fifth Avenue in NYC to protest against lynching

1943-Operation Gomorrah: RAF bombing over Hamburg causes a firestorm that kills 42,600 German civilians

1976-Tangshan Earthquake, 7.6 in magnitude, kills over 300,000 in northern China, the largest loss of life from an earthquake in the 20th century

2005-The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its 30-year-long armed campaign in Northern Ireland







