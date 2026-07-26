1586-Walter Raleigh brings the first tobacco to England from Virginia

1689-Battle of Killiecrankie: Jacobite Scottish Highlanders under Viscount Dundee defeat royalist forces under General Hugh Mackay

1789-U.S. Congress establishes the Department of Foreign Affairs, now referred to as the State Department

1866-First transatlantic telegraph cable comes ashore at Heart's Content, Newfoundland, after being laid out 1,686 miles by Isambard Kingdom Brunel's Great Eastern steamship

1921-Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto







