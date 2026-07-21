WEDNESDAY, July22, 2026

1099-Godfrey of Bouillon is elected the first Defender of the Holy Sepulchre of the Kingdom of Jerusalem during the First Crusade

1456-Hungarian army under John Hunyadi defeats the forces of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II and ends the Siege of Belgrade (Nándorfehérvár), halting Ottoman expansion in Europe for 70 years

1515-First Congress of Vienna settles issues between Poland and the Holy Roman Empire, demonstrating the Habsburgs' growing influence

1942-300,000 Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto are sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp

1952-Poland adopts Communist-imposed Constitution

1963-Sarawak achieves independence from British colonial rule

2011-Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks, a bomb blast targeting government buildings in central Oslo and a massacre at a youth camp on the island of Utøya