TUESDAY, July 21, 2026

1861-First Battle of Bull Run [Battle of First Manassas], the first major battle of the U.S. Civil War, is fought near Manassas, Virginia, and ends in a Confederate victory

1904-After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian Railway is completed

1925-John T. Scopes is found guilty of teaching evolution in the “Scopes monkey trial” in Dayton, Tennessee, fined $100 and costs

1954-Geneva Accords for Indochina are signed, dividing French colonial territories into the countries of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (North Vietnam), the State of Vietnam (South Vietnam), Cambodia, and Laos

1970-Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt, enabling human control of the flooding of the Nile

2024-U.S. President Joe Biden abandons his campaign for re-election and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris