MONDAY, July 20, 2026

1793-Scottish explorer Alexander Mackenzie completes the first European east-to-west crossing of America north of Mexico

1921-Congresswoman Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the floor of U.S. House of Representatives

1948-Syngman Rhee elected the 1st President of South Korea

1949-Israel's 19 month war of independence ends

1968-First Special Olympics for children and adults with intellectual disabilities is held in Chicago, Illinois

1969-NASA's Apollo 11 lunar module, carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, lands on the surface of the Moon. Seven hours later, Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the

2017-China announces a plan against "foreign garbage," banning the import of 24 categories of plastic and recyclable waste from 2018