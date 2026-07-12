MONDAY, July 13, 2026

1772-Captain James Cook begins his second voyage to the South Seas aboard HMS Resolution to search for Terra Australis (Southern Continent)

1832-Source of Mississippi River discovered by American geographer Henry Schoolcraft

1835-Swedish-American inventor John Ericsson files for a patent for his screw propeller design

1870-King Wilhelm I of Prussia sends the "Emser Depeche (Ems Telegram)" to Otto von Bismarck who publishes an edited version to purposely offend the French government precipitating the Franco-German War

1966-A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada founds the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Hare Krishna movement) in New York City

2024-Former U.S. President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt at an outdoor campaign rally in rural Butler, Pennsylvania; gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fires 6 to 8 shots killing one spectator, critically wounding two, and hits Trump in the ear with a bullet before being killed by a Secret Service sniper