MONDAY, July 6, 2026

1348-Papal bull of Pope Clement VI issued during the Black Death states Jews are not to blame and encourages their protection

1775-Congress issues the "Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking up Arms," written by Thomas Jefferson and John Dickinson and lists American grievances but denies any intent to be independent

1785-U.S. Congress unanimously resolves to name the U.S. currency the "dollar" and adopts decimal coinage

1885-Louis Pasteur successfully gives an anti-rabies vaccine to 9-year-old Joseph Meister, saving his life

1923-The Central Executive Committee accepts the Treaty of Union, signed in Moscow in December 1922, and the Russian Empire becomes the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

1967-Nigerian Civil War erupts as Nigerian forces invade the secessionist state of Biafra

1970-California passes the first no-fault divorce law in the United States