FRIDAY, July 3, 2026

324-Battle of Adrianople: Roman Emperor Constantine I defeats Licinius, his co-emperor, who flees to Byzantium

1863-Battle of Gettysburg, the largest battle ever fought on the American continent, ends in a major victory for the Union during the U.S. Civil War

1884-Dow Jones publishes its first stock index, the Dow Jones Transportation Average

1996-U.K. House of Commons announces that the Stone of Scone, aka the Stone of Destiny, used in the coronation of Scottish and subsequently English and British monarchs, will be returned to Scotland after 700 years in Westminster Abbey

1998-Svoboda, oldest Ukrainian-language newspaper in U.S., founded in 1893 in Jersey City, New Jersey, contracts from daily to weekly publication

2004-Official opening of Bangkok's subway system