THURSDAY, July 2, 2026

626-Incident at Xuanwu Gate: Prince Li Shimin ambushes and kills his rivals, the brothers Li Yuanji and Li Jiancheng, sons of Emperor Gaozu; he then forces the emperor to name him as successor to the throne

1582-Battle of Yamazaki: Toyotomi Hideyoshi defeats Akechi Mitsuhide

1776-Continental Congress resolves "these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be Free and Independent States"

1823-Bahia Independence Day: End of Portuguese rule in Brazil, with the final defeat of the Portuguese crown loyalists in the province of Bahia

1865-One-time Methodist Reform Church minister William Booth and his wife Catherine Booth found the East London Christian Mission, now known as The Salvation Army

1949-The State of Vietnam is internationally recognised, governing the southern half of Vietnam, with Bao Dai as chief of state

1964-U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act into law

1986-General strike against Pinochet regime in Chile

1990-1,426 pilgrims are trampled to death after a panic in a tunnel in Mecca, Saudi Arabia