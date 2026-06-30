WEDNESDAY, July 1, 2026

1520-Spanish conquistadors are expelled from Tenochtitlan following an Aztec revolt against their rule under Hernán Cortés during "La Noche Triste" (the Night of Sadness). Many soldiers drown in the escape, and Aztec emperor Moctezuma II dies in the struggle.

1860-Famous debate on Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is held at Oxford University Museum, dominated by arguments between Thomas Henry Huxley and Bishop Samuel Wilberforce

1905-The mutinous battleship Potemkin arrives in Odessa in the Russian Empire, where sailors take the bodies of dead crewmen ashore and join civilians in revolutionary actions during the 1905 Revolution

1908-A giant fireball, most likely caused by the air burst of a large meteoroid or comet, flattens 80 million trees near the Stony Tunguska River in Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia, in the largest impact event in recorded history

1934-Adolf Hitler stages a bloody purge of the Nazi party in the "Night of the Long Knives"

1997-British lease on the New Territories in Hong Kong expires, established by the Second Convention of Peking

2019-At least 16 people killed in a Taliban attack with over 100 injured in Kabul, Afghanistan