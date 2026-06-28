MONDAY, June 29, 2026

1613-Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London burns down during a performance of "Henry VIII"

1900-The Imperial Chinese Court issues what is essentially a declaration of war against foreigners in China, blaming them for hostilities and giving license to the Boxers for even greater ferocity

1939-Ford introduces the revolutionary Ford-Ferguson 9N tractor incorporating Harry Ferguson's three-point hitch system

1941-6,000 Jews are murdered in a pogrom in Bucharest, Romania

1964-Civil Rights Act of 1964 passes the U.S. Senate after a 60-working-day filibuster by Southern senators

1966-U.S. planes bomb North Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, and the port city of Haiphong for the first time in the Vietnam War

1994-U.S. reopens Guantanamo Naval Base to process refugees