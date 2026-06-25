FRIDAY, June 26, 2026

363-Roman Emperor Julian is killed during retreat from the Sassanid Empire. General Jovian is proclaimed Emperor by troops on the battlefield.

1794-Battle of Fleurus: Major victory by forces of the First French Republic under General Jean-Baptiste Jourdan over the Coalition Army (Great Britain, Hanover, Dutch Republic, and Habsburgs) with the first use of a reconnaissance balloon

1857-The first 62 recipients receive the Victoria Cross for valor in the Crimean War from Queen Victoria

1917-First U.S. troops arrive in France during World War I

1945-The United Nations Charter is signed by 50 nations in San Francisco

2016-Panama Canal's third set of locks opens to commercial traffic, doubling the canal’s capacity at an estimated cost of $5.25 billion