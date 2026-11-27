Eleven days after his departure from Nvidia's top post, Jensen Huang was reinstated as the tech giant's CEO.

The board of directors that unanimously voted for Huang's exit unanimously brought him back. They did so as Huang's supporters in the tech industry pushed for his return even amid reports linking him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman the U.S. intelligence community suspects of spying for China. More pivotal may have been U.S. President Donald Trump's "intervention," assuring the board that Huang's return would not carry a national security risk.

Huang's return affirms the industry and the administration's support for the CEO who championed the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. It also demonstrates the dependence of the U.S. on growing AI investment in powering its economy, as well as its AI competitiveness against China.

Trump's acknowledgement that he was involved in Huang's return by persuading the board of directors was an unprecedented move from a U.S. president. Trump referred to Huang as a "national treasure." Other senior U.S. officials followed in the president's path. U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters Wednesday (local time) that the U.S. Justice Department and other intelligence officials have confirmed that Huang is "under no investigation."

Returning, Huang pledged that he would "be a better CEO the second time around." Apologizing to his staff, Huang said he is receiving daily therapy. He added that officials directly reporting to him are tasked with submitting a review of his behavior to the board. Yet Huang said that Nvidia will remain as it is, saying that he sees no need to name a successor, a structure that deepened his irreplaceability but weakened corporate governance.

Globally, including in Korea, shares surged after Huang's return as CEO, only to decline in the following days. The brevity of the market rise may well reinforce that the Nvidia board's reinstatement of Huang was premature, and that their flip-flop on Huang's fate heightened skepticism about its corporate governance.

Nvidia's internal investigations and other probes into related companies are still ongoing. Whether its results will lead to another CEO risk hangs in the balance. With Huang reinstalled after his affair admission and apology, the CEO is due to appear before Congress next week. Many U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle opposed the swift return of Huang, who drove the AI boom by making his graphic processing units pivotal to data centers and served as an AI central bank through circular financing.

Come January, the Democrat-controlled Congress is likely to put stronger pressure on irresponsible AI investments and curbs on exports to China. In that sense, the burden is on the Trump administration to demonstrate that it prioritized the U.S. maintaining its lead in AI technology, rather than just to revitalize the declining stock market or for the administration's continuing support for Big Tech companies.

For Korea, Huang’s reinstatement offers a lesson in the ripple effects of both the U.S. government’s decision to “step in” and Nvidia’s volatile decision-making, raising broader questions about corporate governance and the appropriate role of government in private enterprise. The sharp devaluation of the asset market and the dark outlook for AI investment, with plausible returns for a U.S. economy heavily dependent on the AI boom, no doubt fueled Huang's return.

South Korea’s economy is heavily reliant on semiconductors. Chip exports from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix account for about 43 per cent of the country’s total exports, while the two companies represent nearly half of the stock market’s total capitalization. Korea must prepare so as not to get cornered without plans B and C for its chip-dependent economy.



