Residents of Ulleung Island in the East Sea were thrown into a panic on Tuesday morning when an emergency shelter alert was suddenly issued. They were initially told that North Korean aircraft were on the verge of entering South Korea’s sovereign airspace over the island. Minutes later, the evacuation alert was lifted, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

It turned out that two Russian bombers, escorted by two fighter jets, had entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) near the island. KADIZ is an airspace zone extending beyond South Korea’s territorial airspace, in which aircraft are expected to identify themselves and report their positions.

As they continued to approach the airspace boundary, the Republic of Korea Air Force scrambled fighter jets to visually identify the Russian aircraft and warn them against entering the country's sovereign space.

This is not the first time Russia has put South Korea on alert with KADIZ incursions. Russia entered the buffer zone three times last year and has done so five times already this year.

Repeated incidents can gradually start to feel routine, dulling public concern. But Russia’s frequent intrusions should not be taken lightly, as they carry significant security implications.

South Korea has good reason to remain vigilant amid Russia’s increasingly frequent KADIZ incursions. After beginning its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has revived its Cold War-era friendship with North Korea. In December 2024, the two countries signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, elevating their relationship to an alliance. Article 4 of the treaty stipulates mutual defense, committing both sides to provide immediate military and other assistance through all available means if either comes under armed attack. The agreement could provide a legal and political basis for Russian military assistance, including the deployment of troops to fight alongside North Korean forces, in the event of a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

The treaty marked a fundamental shift in South Korea's security environment in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Through its repeated entries in South Korean airspace, Russia is not only gathering intelligence but also testing air defense readiness. Seoul should develop comprehensive strategies to respond to such incursions and protect the country against Russian reconnaissance and other military activities.

Since 2025, Russia has intensified its military aircraft operations in foreign air defense identification zones (ADIZs). Russian military aircraft conduct hundreds of intrusions and approaches to foreign airspace annually, with a sharp increase reported this year.

Japan has been the most frequent target in East Asia. Its Self-Defense Forces scramble fighter jets between 150 and 250 times a year in response to Russian aircraft. Russian military planes regularly circle the Japanese archipelago and transit the Tsushima and Soya straits. On Nov. 17, two Russian aircraft briefly violated Japanese territorial airspace northwest of Fukuoka Prefecture before heading south toward Taiwan. The incident triggered a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

Russian military aircraft also tend to increase their ADIZ incursions around the time of major international gatherings, such as the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

Russia has exploited the absence of an international legal framework governing the use of ADIZs. Such zones are established unilaterally over international airspace, and no international treaty specifically regulates their operation. Entering an ADIZ without prior notification does not, in itself, constitute a violation of international law. Consequently, a country cannot legally shoot down or forcibly land an aircraft solely because it has failed to submit a flight plan or provide prior notification.

Russia maintains that international airspace begins 12 nautical miles from a country's coastline. It invokes this principle to justify its refusal to notify neighboring countries of its flight plans or communicate with their air traffic control authorities when operating in their ADIZs.

South Korea, the United States and other countries, by contrast, require aircraft intending to enter their ADIZs to provide advance notification.

These differing approaches to operations have become a source of diplomatic friction. On Tuesday, South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense summoned the Russian military attaché to lodge a protest over the KADIZ incursions.

The Russian Embassy in Seoul dismissed South Korea’s protest, insisting that Russia had not violated international law. “Seoul has unilaterally established the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone, which means this does not impose any legal obligations on aircraft from other countries,” the embassy said.