Korea's politics, turbulent and fractious as they are, maintain strong aspects of direct democracy. To date, two Korean presidents have been impeached, for influence peddling and insurrection. Those that head the legislative and judiciary branches of government have not yet faced such extraordinary measures. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), however, has now said it will seek to impeach Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.

The DPK has been ringing alarm bells over Cho for some time, dating back to one of his rulings that sent Lee Jae Myung's election law violation case to an appellate court for review just before the snap election of June 3, 2025, in which he was elected president. Friction between Cho and Lee has continued over naming a candidate to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat, with Cho asserting his authority to independently nominate a candidate, even if the final appointment is to be made by the president. Calls for Cho's impeachment grew to a fever pitch in the wake of last week's Supreme Court ruling on former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's role in the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

The Supreme Court, while ruling that Han did participate in the Dec. 3 insurrection attempt by Yoon, said there was insufficient evidence to determine that Han, in calling for a Cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law, intended to subvert the constitutional order. DPK Chairman Kim Min-seok then took steps toward an impeachment motion, deploring the ruling as "historic betrayal."

Supported also by the minor Rebuilding Korea Party (RKP), the DPK anticipates that it will get the motion passed and finalize it within the week using its majority in the National Assembly. Once a motion passes, the chief justice will be suspended from his post until the Constitutional Court makes a decision.

The different parties' assessments of a legal ruling by the judiciary may vary, but it becomes another matter when it leads to impeaching a chief justice. Impeachment entails political chaos. Furthermore, impeaching a chief justice would send a message through the nation's courts that may affect how judges rule and set a precedent for infringing on the separation of powers.

The DPK's grounds for impeachment include Cho sending Lee's election law case back down to the lower court, his refusal to nominate a new candidate for a vacant Supreme Court seat despite a request from the president and his alleged improper use of official funds. Whether these constitute the basis for impeachment — usually done in cases of malfeasance — continues to be disputed, even among DPK members.

The nation's judges have indicated that they oppose the motion as infringing on the democratic principle of separation for the three branches of government. A survey conducted by pollster Flower Research through a computer-assisted telephone interview process showed that among 1,005 people polled, 50.1 percent opposed the impeachment while 44.6 percent said they supported the motion. Among the 1,007 who answered the survey through an automated phone call system, 50.7 percent said they opposed the impeachment while 45.8 percent said they supported it.

The polls show that the electorate remains evenly split over the issue. There is speculation that it is part of a partisan battle between the ruling and the opposition parties as they jostle for ascendancy and to shore up their core voters ahead of the 2028 general elections. Factoring in those elements, the DPK and the RKP should move cautiously on the impeachment motion. Korean democracy is healthy, but a party in power must maintain a level of discretion and exercise discipline in its exercise of power. There are less drastic steps that can be taken, such as the parliamentary probe previously floated by DPK members. That would show respect for our democratic system and work for the good of the nation in a way that does not evoke shades of partisanship.

The Lee administration has largely stayed silent on the matter of the impeachment. It would be prudent to call for circumspection and demonstrate that differences can be worked out within the system.