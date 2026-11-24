President Lee Jae Myung’s Cabinet reshuffle on Monday sent a clear signal that he is ready to repair the Korea-U.S. alliance. Officials who prioritize the alliance have gained the upper hand in the reshuffle. Power struggles are inherently zero-sum games: the rise of one faction inevitably comes at the expense of its rival.

Lee nominated Kang Kum-sil, who served as justice minister from 2003 to 2004 under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and three-term lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister. If they are confirmed by the National Assembly, Kang and Hong will replace incumbent NIS Director Lee Jong-seok and outspoken Unification Minister Chung Dong-young.

Within the Lee administration, two competing schools of thought — strategists and pragmatists — advocate different approaches to Korea’s foreign and security policies. Strategists are realists who regard the Korea-U.S. alliance as the cornerstone of the nation’s foreign policy. Pragmatists, by contrast, advocate a balancing act between Washington and Beijing. Often described in the media as the “self-help faction,” they argue that China is just as important as the U.S. to South Korea, given the country’s heavy reliance on trade. They also favor engagement with North Korea, seeking to avoid confrontation with Pyongyang even as it shows no signs of abandoning its provocations.

Strategists, meanwhile, believe Seoul and Washington should remain on the same page on key policy issues, particularly North Korea.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac is a staunch strategist. By contrast, NIS Director Lee and Chung are widely identified as pragmatists. The NIS chief has stopped short of publicly describing himself as one, but his past media interviews suggest otherwise. He opposed the deployment of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on the Korean Peninsula and expressed concerns about military intelligence-sharing arrangements with Japan. During his confirmation hearing in June last year, Lee likened Korea to a herbivore that should not graze only in one field (the United States) but also in another in the opposite direction (China). Through this analogy, the NIS chief effectively acknowledged his pragmatic outlook.

Unlike previous liberal administrations, in which like-minded figures tended to dominate foreign policy decision-making, the Lee administration has allowed two rival factions to coexist and share key foreign and security policy positions.

Monday’s reshuffle, however, demonstrated that the balance of power has shifted in favor of the strategists. Kang, the NIS director nominee, has yet to reveal any distinctive views that would clearly identify her as either a strategist or a pragmatist. However, she has close ties to both the president and Wi, having served as chief fundraiser for each at different times. Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon, meanwhile, is currently serving under Wi as second deputy director of the National Security Office.

These connections have fueled speculation that Wi wielded greater influence over the latest reshuffle.

Lee’s nominations of Kang as chief of the spy agency and Lim as foreign minister suggest that strategists and their allies have won the first round of their power struggle against the rival pragmatist faction.

By replacing the NIS chief and unification and foreign ministers with figures who either value the Korea-U.S. alliance or have close ties to those who do, the president has signaled his determination to repair the alliance. This is a necessary step. Inconsistencies in the Lee administration’s foreign policy — an apparent reflection of behind-the-scenes friction between the two rival factions — have sent mixed signals to Korea’s ally and other partners. Policy zigzags do a disservice to the nation at this critical juncture in its history.

The reshuffle also exposed the limitations of the president’s pool of available personnel. Kang’s lack of experience in counterintelligence and cybersecurity has raised questions about her suitability for the top intelligence post. It also remains to be seen whether the NIS under her leadership will be capable of meeting the formidable challenge of restoring intelligence-sharing cooperation with the United States.

Lee has also turned to familiar faces to fill key Cabinet positions, effectively recycling his own aides. Rep. Han Jun-ho of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, for instance, was nominated as interior minister. The ministry has become more powerful than ever following prosecutorial reform, which has expanded the role of the police. Han, known for his close ties to the president, has been derided by critics as a “yes-man.” It remains questionable whether someone so closely associated with the president can exercise impartial oversight of law enforcement agencies.