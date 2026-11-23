A Wall Street Journal report on behind-the-scenes diplomacy to arrange a face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, if accurate, raises serious questions about the state of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

South Korean officials now have something to explain.

Was Seoul fully informed of the Trump administration’s efforts to arrange a summit with Kim and of North Korea’s response? If so, how much did it know and when?

If Washington did not brief Seoul, did China alert South Korean officials to the diplomatic maneuvering between Washington and Pyongyang, including possible concessions to bring Kim to the negotiating table? If neither Washington nor Beijing informed Seoul, was the South Korean government completely in the dark?

These are legitimate questions that demand answers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the presidential office and the National Intelligence Service should all clarify what they knew and when they knew it.

On Nov. 21, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration had unsuccessfully sought to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Kim ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. In its internal deliberations, Washington reportedly considered offering significant diplomatic incentives in exchange for North Korea limiting its nuclear and missile tests. These reportedly included an end-of-war declaration and a softened U.S. position on denuclearization. The meeting ultimately did not materialize, apparently because Pyongyang proposed conditions that Washington could not accept.

Ahead of the summit, a South Korean official expressed concern about the possibility of the planned U.S.-China-Russia summit on the sidelines of the gathering turning into another "Yalta Conference."

The Yalta analogy, referencing the historic 1945 meeting between the leaders of the U.S., U.K. and Soviet Union that shaped the postwar world, was intended to warn of a worst-case scenario in which the fate of the Korean Peninsula could be decided by the three major powers while South Korea, a key stakeholder, was left on the sidelines.

Speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, the official said that arms reduction talks aimed at accepting North Korea’s existing nuclear weapons and freezing further production, rather than pursuing denuclearization, would be unacceptable to South Korea. He emphasized that he had conveyed this concern to both U.S. and Chinese counterparts.

The controversial Yalta analogy prompted foreign policy observers to wonder why the official raised the issue using that particular language. Speculation emerged that China might have been the source of the information, particularly because the remarks came a day after Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The possibility of arms reduction talks between Washington and Pyongyang and the Trump administration’s efforts to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Kim are closely related. In both scenarios, North Korea could gain diplomatic recognition and greater leverage, while South Korea risks seeing its longstanding demand for denuclearization sidelined.

If Washington pursued the Trump-Kim meeting without informing Seoul, it would raise fundamental questions about the level of trust and coordination between the two allies.

It cannot be ruled out that South Korea learned about the diplomatic efforts from China, given that the foreign ministers’ meeting took place weeks after Kim’s surprise day trip to the Chinese border city of Dandong.

The source of the information matters. Depending on who alerted Seoul, it could offer an important indication of the current state of South Korea-U.S. relations.

Seoul should clarify where it first learned about the possibility of arms reduction talks that, if pursued and accepted, could effectively recognize North Korea as a de facto nuclear-weapon state. If the South Korean foreign ministry official received the information from China rather than Washington, that would raise further questions about the state of intelligence-sharing and communication with the United States.

Since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June last year, the alliance has shown signs of strain. The two governments have revealed differences over several critical issues, including the transfer of wartime operational control. Whenever concerns about the alliance have surfaced, Seoul officials have dismissed them, insisting that bilateral ties remain strong.

Seoul should have been fully informed of Washington’s behind-the-scenes efforts to arrange a Trump-Kim summit before the Wall Street Journal report came out. If it was not, the implications could be serious. It could point to an intelligence failure, insufficient information-sharing between allies or a broader breakdown in diplomatic coordination.

Whatever the explanation, the South Korean government must thoroughly examine whether the state of communication and cooperation with Washington matches officials’ repeated assurances that the alliance remains robust.