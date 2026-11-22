The 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit just concluded in Shenzhen, China at a critical moment for the international order at both the global and regional levels.

The limelight belonged to the first-ever trilateral summit meeting held between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia, which drew the most media coverage.

The trilateral meeting was historic, but it ended in an anti-climactic way. Except for a very generic statement, there were few tangible outcomes. It was heavy on optics but shallow in substance.

Two outstanding regional conflicts — Ukraine and Iran — were not included in the statement, nor the two key issues in East Asia of security on the Korean Peninsula and the Taiwan Strait.

This is not because these issues do not matter. The opposite is the case. These issues matter a lot but the interests of these three powers are too far apart to bridge in a short statement.

In the end, the trilateral meeting drew most of the global attention, including serious concerns and criticisms expressed by U.S. allies. It became the biggest event, overshadowing the APEC summit itself.

On the other hand, a U.S.-North Korea meeting didn’t happen. Despite hype and speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might show up for a bilateral meeting, nothing materialized up until President Donald Trump’s departure from the summit.

It became the biggest non-event. The factors behind the lack of a meeting are unknown, but theories are being floated, ranging from North Korea attempting to up the ante to Chinese desire to avoid a repeat of Kim and Trump’s 2019 fruitless meeting in Hanoi on its soil.

There are three global and regional implications we should note here:

First and foremost, they show the lingering ghost of big power politics returning to global and regional inter-state relations. Smaller powers are increasingly nervous about the prospects of spheres-of-influence collusion by big powers.

Secondly, this concern that the return of big power politics naturally risks excluding smaller powers. Despite a lot of talk and speculation, concerned parties like Ukraine, Europe and South Korea were not included in the proposed formats of trilateral (U.S.-China-Russia) or bilateral (U.S.-North Korea) meetings.

Last but not least, for the Korean Peninsula, the dilemma is that there is no single feasible policy option. All options look bad, as there is no option to accommodate both sides' interests in a mutually satisfying way.

Even to move forward with the least bad option means both sides must be ready to talk, negotiate and compromise. This is hard to delegate to the third party. It is why South Korea should insist on being at the negotiating table.

However, we must also assume the trends signify how things will play out in the long term, persisting even after Trump leaves office. This requires us to think seriously about plan B for future contingencies where things develop in a way less optimal to South Korea. This plan must be clear and deliverable by a reliable third party on our behalf.

The first thing we should do is to make a game plan containing a road map and key milestones leading to it. The end must be a durable peace backed by complete denuclearization and an inter-Korean peace treaty.

For South Korea, denuclearization must stay as the ultimate goal which can’t be traded off at any cost.

Once the game plan is drafted, we must put our domestic house in order. Without domestic consensus, neither the big powers nor North Korea will respect it.

Then we should reach out to our long-time ally, the U.S., which can most likely serve as our negotiator given North Korea’s insistence on talking to the U.S. only.

Trilateral work between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan must support our game plan.

We also need to do our best to impress the feasibility of our plan on China and Russia.

Lastly, we must remain ready and willing at all times to resume inter-Korean contact in any form until North Korea reciprocates. Given the high level tension and mistrust that persists, hotlines and other channels for communication need to be restored to prevent incidents from escalating into a conflict.

Dialogue channels also need to be reopened to let both sides talk out their differences.

We must be patient and persistent in our pursuit of a peaceful Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons.

Kim Won-soo is the rector of the Global Academy for Future Civilizations at Kyung Hee University and the former United Nations Under Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament







