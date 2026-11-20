Nervous silence used to dominate college entrance exam day. Test-takers looked pale and visibly anxious. Parents crossed their fingers, hoping their children would perform well.

In Korea, College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) scores are the key to determining which universities students can attend. The university they graduate from, in turn, plays a decisive role in shaping their careers. Test scores, which university someone attends and their postgraduation careers are all closely interrelated. Hence, the nervous silence.

However, this year’s CSAT, administered Thursday, was anything but calm and orderly. It was messy, chaotic and hectic. Loud emergency alert sounds were broadcast nationwide three times — before the test began, in the afternoon and after it ended — to detect whether test-takers had smartphones or other internet-connected devices that could be used to cheat. Authorities identified 45 suspected cheaters who had failed to surrender their devices. The 40-decibel alert sound was emitted by all smartphones for 10.5 seconds.

The entire nation had to brace for the inconvenience caused by the ill-prepared education authorities.

Issuing piercing emergency alerts multiple times during the CSAT was the crudest way to detect AI-assisted cheating.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin poured fuel on the fire. Asked during a National Assembly session on Monday whether the ministry was fully prepared to detect cheating involving artificial intelligence (AI) devices during the CSAT, Choi said he might not be able to do so. "It's because of my age," he said. His answer suggested that at 73-years-old, he was too old to keep up with technological advances.

His remark provoked anger among lawmakers.

The social dimensions of AI-assisted cheating came into sharp focus on Sunday, when the top scorer on the national examination for certified accountants came clean and confessed to cheating by using AI devices.

The scandal erupted just four days before the CSAT, leaving education authorities on high alert over the possibility that similar cheating might occur during the college entrance exam. With only four days remaining, however, the government had little time to devise effective measures to detect AI-assisted cheating.

Like many other things, technology has two faces — one benign and the other malicious. Technology improves our lives, but as illustrated by the AI-assisted cheating scandals that have shaken Korea, it can also cause harm.

The use of technology by bad actors is nothing new. It happens all the time. Policymakers should therefore anticipate the potential misuse of new technologies and develop appropriate safeguards before implementing related policies. Had they done so, exam day would not have been as hectic as it was on Thursday.

Unfortunately, however, the government did little to address such challenges. AI-assisted cheating is the result of policy failure. It happened because adequate safeguards were not in place to prevent it. The entire nation, particularly test-takers and their families, paid the price for the policymakers' inaction.