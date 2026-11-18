An estimated 550,000 students will take the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) Thursday. It is often considered a "make-or-break" event for high schoolers on the cusp of adulthood in Korea's highly competitive society. It is an opportunity to use every bit of knowledge and education accrued to advance into higher education. Mentally, students hope to be at the top of their game and overcome their nerves during such an important test.

To ensure that students' hard work is not undermined by cheating, President Lee Jae Myung has ordered authorities to reward anyone who reports illicit conduct during the test with 100 million won ($75,000). Lee gave the extraordinary order after discussing the matter with officials from Manila, where he is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) has become an alarming trend, especially in the wake of a new admission of cheating by a man who got top scores on the national tax accountant exam. The man, who is under police investigation, reportedly used a method that is still difficult to detect, putting students, proctors and officials on high alert for the national college entrance exam.

The president said he was determined to prevent any such conduct during the CSAT today. Following his remote emergency meeting with officials in Seoul on Tuesday evening, the president posted on social media, "Cheating on an exam using advanced technology is tantamount to theft — stealing the hard-earned results of hundreds of thousands of diligent students. We will mobilize all national resources with the same level of urgency as if we were in a state of war, ensuring that such 'theft of academic results' is completely eradicated and that honest, hardworking students are not victimized."

Lee's intention to provide a fair and equal platform for test takers is understandable. Still, technology-assisted cheating has been around for a some time in Korea's tech-savvy society. The gravity and direness of the situation are important to understand, but the president's offer of cash rewards should be carefully considered before being put into action.

Lee has offered cash in return for reporting inadequate safety measures at industrial sites on several occasions since taking office. Large payouts provide a compelling reason for people to take action, but the best policies provide the right type of incentive for good behavior from the beginning rather than rewards for reporting violations. Public policy can also function by tapping into the good side of people, incentivizing them to act for the good of society rather than tattling on their peers for rewards.

The government cannot avoid responsibility for failing to come up with effective anti-cheating measures ahead of the CSAT. AI technology changes our lives at such a fast pace sometimes that it can leave everyone in disarray. It was regrettable to witness Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin say that he does not believe tech-assisted cheating can be 100 percent prevented when he was grilled at the National Assembly on Monday. The ministry attempted to soften the blowback, clarifying that the minister was expressing the difficulties that proctors face.

Education authorities and Prime Minister Han Seong-sook have come up with several emergency measures in response to the tax accountant exam case. The government will block public Wi-Fi near test sites. In addition, they will put stickers over the buttons on clothing worn by students sitting for the CSAT, collect all phones from students before they can enter the testing space and send national alert messages to ferret out any phones that students have failed to turn in, as well as conduct hourly screening for AI smart glasses. There will be a 10-year ban on retaking the CSAT — up from the current one-year prohibition — for anyone found cheating. On Wednesday, the government added one more regulation — only pencils with a standard black graphite core will be allowed.

We hope that these 11th-hour measures will help provide a fair and safe environment for the test takers, and we wish them the best on this important day.