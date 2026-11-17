Soon after Jensen Huang's sudden resignation as CEO of Nvidia last week, calls quickly began for his reinstatement. He stepped down last week after his extramarital affairs came to light, including one with a woman whom some in the U.S. government suspect of working as an intelligence asset for China.

As the initial shock of Huang's extramarital affairs dies down, support continues from some fellow Silicon Valley executives, including Elon Musk. Fellow tech leaders consider Huang an "irreplaceable" figure in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry, while some Nvidia employees are also calling for his return as CEO. Huang is a computer scientist who co-established Nvidia more than 30 years ago and has been an enthusiastic cheerleader for the AI boom. The Financial Times reported Monday that Silicon Valley executives are forming a "war room" to lobby for Huang's return and seek White House support.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier loves Jensen," a person familiar with the move was quoted as saying in the Financial Times article.

Nvidia's board of directors has since stated that it has no plans to reinstate Huang as their internal investigation continues. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who maintains a hard-line stance, said that Nvidia should find its next CEO from outside the company and called for a shake-up.

Huang also enjoys the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who told reporters that "I would not mind if Jensen Huang returns as CEO," before leaving for summits in Manila and Shenzhen. Trump, who has a friendly relationship with Huang, also defended the tech billionaire by adding that he was not sure the woman linked with the former Nvidia chief is a Chinese agent. Beijing has also denied that Alice Huang, who was an executive for a Singapore-based cloud computing firm, is a Chinese intelligence asset.

What we may be seeing is the Nvidia scandal turning into a contest of political will over whether to charge ahead with the AI boom or commit to U.S. national tech security by finding out whether Nvidia went around U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips.

Trump, who calls AI "super intelligence," has favored investment in the technology just as much as Huang. Bessent, on the other hand, has stressed that the internal Nvidia investigation should uncover whether the company complied with U.S. export restrictions. Chips that are restricted from export include the Nvidia H800.

Nvidia shares have declined in value , with the ramifications being felt across Asia, especially Korea. SK hynix, which provides the high-bandwidth memory to power Nvidia chips, is witnessing its share value slide faster on Korea's main bourse than those of other tech leaders like Samsung Electronics. Asian markets are also bracing for U.S.-based Nvidia's third-quarter fiscal results, which are due Tuesday (local time).

In addition, Nvidia's role as a "central bank" for AI companies, lending money to the company's chip buyers, will be closely watched and evaluated as interim CEO Colette Kress announces the company's Q3 fiscal results.

Huang's value in terms of driving growth in AI investment is being highlighted as he grapples with the aftermath of the scandal, with questions raised over whether other CEOs could replicate his performance — especially in providing financing for AI firms and securing supply chains.

Tech CEOs have been ousted and reinstated before. In 2023, Sam Altman of OpenAI returned as CEO shortly after being ousted over concerns he was "not consistently candid in communications."

But Huang's case signals a much more complicated mixture of potential ramifications. Such concerns engage with the issues of ethical misconduct as well as the risk-prone entrepreneur mentality Huang demonstrated as CEO. The moral issue of the extramarital affairs is perhaps not compelling logic for keeping Huang out of the company, despite Nvidia's former practice of strictly disciplining ethical misconduct.

Nvidia is currently investigating whether Huang was a target of foreign any of its high-grade semiconductors were illicitly sold to China. It has tapped Joon H. Kim as the lead investigator. While Huang's absence threatens to leave a vacuum, it would be best to wait for the outcome of the investigation. U.S. media has also reported that Congress has also called Huang and other Nvidia officials to appear before three House committees for a congressional investigation, although no date has been set.

It would be prudent to wait for the outcome of these investigations before reinstating the former CEO.