A cheating scandal involving the national tax accountant certification exam has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. It highlights how vulnerable society can become when technological advances outpace the institutions designed to regulate them.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook called for thorough preparations to prevent AI-assisted cheating, citing growing public concerns over the integrity of state exams.

“There are growing concerns among the public about state-administered exams,” she said at a meeting with officials from relevant ministries on Monday. “Those who have worked hard to prepare for these exams should not be disadvantaged by the cheating of others. Such misconduct should also not undermine public trust in competitive examinations.”

Han called for comprehensive measures before and after exams to prevent AI-assisted cheating and ensure the fairness and credibility of public examinations.

On Sunday, the top scorer in this year’s national examination to select certified tax accountants made a bombshell announcement. The man, identified only by the surname Han, confessed on a YouTube channel that he had cheated by using electronic devices and generative artificial intelligence (AI) during the exam. He also admitted that his passing of the first-round tax accountant exam was the result of AI-assisted cheating rather than a reflection of years of hard work.

Doubts were first raised after Han’s near-perfect score was disclosed earlier this year. He scored 397.5 out of 400 points in the first-round exam in April, earning perfect scores in three subjects and missing just one question in the finance section. Three months later, he scored 663 out of 800 in the second-stage written examination and was named the overall top scorer.

Those who have previously passed said that earning a perfect score in even one subject is virtually impossible. Kim Yong-jae, the top scorer in the 2018 national tax accountant examination, said his average across the four subjects was around 80 points.

"In accounting, for example, candidates are given 80 questions and have just 80 minutes to answer them. Getting a perfect score is nearly impossible," he said on a YouTube channel. "Therefore, I think this year's top scorer is either a genius or a cheater."

Han eventually confessed to cheating in the first exam amid mounting pressure for him to come clean.

His admission of AI-assisted cheating has thrown the nation into turmoil. Several other national certification examinations were held before the tax accountant exam. How can we be sure that no cheating took place in those tests? A nationwide college entrance exam is scheduled for this Thursday. How can we ensure that there is no more AI-assisted cheating?

Han was able to deceive everyone throughout the examination because no effective measures were in place to detect such misconduct. Two proctors were assigned to the classroom where he took the test to ensure that the examination was conducted fairly. Yet they neither noticed nor detected his fraudulent behavior. However, blaming the proctors would be pointless, as they lacked the tools and technology needed to identify AI-assisted cheating.

Cheong Wa Dae has taken the scandal seriously.

Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun told reporters on Sunday that the government was working to find solutions, given that the college entrance exam was just around the corner. Later that day, the senior presidential secretary for policy chaired a meeting with officials from relevant ministries to discuss the issue.

The authorities have belatedly scrambled to introduce measures in response to the scandal. The Ministry of Finance and Economy moved to suspend Han's certification as a tax accountant. Meanwhile, the Financial Services Commission came under fire for failing to detect cheating in the examination.

Such after-the-fact responses are insufficient to prevent AI-assisted cheating. In practice, there is virtually no way to guarantee that an examination was conducted fairly unless those who cheated are caught or confess to their misconduct.

Preemptive measures are essential to prevent test-takers from cheating. This requires advanced technologies capable of detecting and thwarting AI-assisted misconduct. It remains questionable whether the nation is prepared to build the necessary infrastructure.

The scandal exposes just how unprepared the nation is for the age of AI.

There has been a widespread belief that AI is inherently beneficial and that the nation must not fall behind in the global race to develop it. Too much energy has been devoted to competing for AI leadership, while far too little attention has been paid to how society should adapt to the new era and what institutional safeguards are needed.

This glaring gap between technological ambition and institutional preparedness lies at the heart of the crisis the nation now faces.