ED Hate speech is no sign of toughness

For politicians, a slip of the tongue can be a critical and irreversible mistake. Once spoken, words cannot be taken back. Despite numerous previous cases in which careless remarks have cost politicians their careers, they continue to repeat the same mistakes.

A senior member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has sparked controversy after her disparaging remarks about photojournalists belatedly came to light, triggering a public backlash. After describing photographers scrambling to capture the right moments as “a pack of hyenas,” she is now paying the price for her inflammatory rhetoric.

The controversy began with a photograph and an inappropriate comment that Rep. Choi Min-hee shared on Nov. 5 in a group chat with about 400 members, most of whom were her supporters. The photograph showed camera flashes going off as photojournalists competed to capture decisive moments at a meeting of the DPK's Supreme Council, held earlier that day at the National Assembly. Beneath the image, Choi wrote: “A pack of hyenas competing to capture a scene that could set me against others.”

Choi's remarks have drawn sharp criticism across the political spectrum. Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party, said he was left speechless by her comments. “Rep. Choi, you called journalists 'hyenas.' This is hate speech. You must be senseless,” he wrote on social media.

Jeong argued that Choi's remarks had broader implications, reflecting what he described as the DPK's hostility toward the media. The DPK and the larger ruling bloc has been maintaing its hostility toward the press.

President Lee Jae Myung also favors direct communication with the public over talking with journalists. Most recently, Lee sharply scrutinized media reporting of him saying that "home prices are 'plunging'," saying that the quotations did not belong there. The president in October demanded an apology and correction from a local media outlet that omitted "significantly" in his remarks on foreign workers' contributions to Korea's local economy.

In her comment, Choi expressed her displeasure with the media's competition to capture striking images that could highlight divisions within the party's Supreme Council.

The DPK's Supreme Council is divided between two rival factions: supporters of current party leader Rep. Kim Min-seok and allies of Kim's rival Rep. Jung Chung-rae, the former DPK leader. Choi is a close confidant of Jung. The two factions have openly clashed over several key issues, including prosecutorial reform. The Supreme Council is the venue where the war of words takes place frequently.

Several days later, the group chat messages were leaked when someone posted a screenshot of the photograph and Choi's disparaging comment on social media. The post quickly went viral, and the ensuing public backlash escalated beyond control.

Facing mounting criticism, Choi issued an apology. “I shared a photograph and a brief thought in a group chat with my friends. It was later leaked. My message was inappropriate and excessive. I would therefore like to apologize for my mistake,” she wrote on social media.

Despite her apology, the controversy has continued. Photojournalists fought back. In a statement, a photojournalists' association accused the lawmaker of defaming journalists. “She ridiculed journalists by describing them as animals. This is an insult and an apparent act of defamation,” the statement said. The association demanded that Choi issue a sincere public apology and retract her remarks, warning that it would otherwise consider legal action against her.

Hyenas are carnivorous animals known for feeding on the flesh of dead animals. Because of this association, the word is often used in Korea to describe despicable people or repulsive behavior. There is little doubt that Choi's description of photojournalists was deeply insulting and amounted to hate speech.

Choi is no stranger to controversy. She has occasionally resorted to extreme rhetoric to project an image of herself as a tough politician. But toughness and hate speech are two entirely different things. Hate speech can damage politicians' reputations and derail their political careers. Politicians have nothing to gain from resorting to such language.

Criticism has also emerged from within the ruling party. DPK Rep. Choi Woo-young warned lawmakers to be mindful of their words and conduct. “If you are a member of the Supreme Council, you are expected to act accordingly,” he said.