President Lee Jae Myung has acted on his words. He launched his own YouTube channel, President’s Y, with its first episode airing Thursday.

Lee spent most of the 30-minute conversation with a female interviewer making the case for his social media-driven approach to politics and explaining how his direct engagement with the public could benefit the nation.

He pushed back against criticism of his outreach efforts, stressing their necessity. “Like in physical space, there are people on social media,” he said. He also reaffirmed his belief that livestreaming Cabinet meetings has more benefits than drawbacks. Had Cabinet meetings been livestreamed when his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, was in office, Lee argued, martial law might never have been declared.

Lee also dismissed criticism that he spends all night writing and uploading social media posts, saying he sleeps well every night. “I have no sleep disorder. I fall asleep as soon as I close my eyes,” he said.

Direct communication between the president and ordinary citizens certainly has its merits. It can make people feel that the president is approachable — an important quality for any politician. If Lee succeeds in engaging the public, he may find it easier to garner popular support for his policy agenda.

But risks also lurk when a president communications directly with the public. A slip of the tongue can happen at any time. Livestreamed conversations can become conduits for serious, irreversible mistakes. If such mistakes occur repeatedly, particularly on critical policy matters, Lee himself will bear the consequences. Public trust in him could erode, eventually weakening his grip on state affairs.

In statecraft, some matters can be discussed openly, while others must remain confidential in the vital national interest. Consequently, the range of issues that can be addressed in livestreamed events, whether Cabinet meetings or YouTube broadcasts, is necessarily limited. This means separate meetings must be arranged to discuss matters that cannot be made public, inevitably creating inefficiencies.

Lee acknowledged that mistakes had been made since Cabinet meetings began to be livestreamed. But he dismissed them as relatively minor and manageable, underscoring his firm belief that the benefits of livestreaming outweigh its drawbacks. He even hinted at expanding the practice, saying he was considering livestreaming some of his meetings in his office.

He should think twice. Contrary to his declared beliefs, the Cabinet meetings and other official events he presides over are hardly entertaining. If such broadcasts fail to attract public interest, what purpose do they serve for Lee and his administration?

A lack of communication is certainly a problem. It can lead people to misunderstand one another's intentions and, if such misunderstandings are not resolved promptly, drive the parties further apart.

But talking too much can also invite trouble. Politicians who speak off the cuff are particularly vulnerable to missteps, the consequences of which can extend far beyond domestic political controversies. A president's words can have diplomatic and international repercussions.

Lee should recognize that effective communication is not simply about talking more or making every interaction public. He should exercise greater restraint and prudence in his communications.