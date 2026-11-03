ED North Korea's crypto heists threaten global security

North Korea’s record-breaking $6.3 billion cryptocurrency heist targeting Binance poses a serious threat to global security. Since the 2010s, state-sponsored hackers have carried out malicious cyberattacks, generating illicit revenue to finance the country’s missile and nuclear programs. The Binance heist should serve as a wake-up call to the international community, highlighting the need to take North Korea’s digital asset theft seriously and develop coordinated countermeasures.

The latest cryptocurrency heist has raised the alarm in South Korea. Concerned that it could be North Korea’s next target, Seoul is scrambling to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure against attacks by state-sponsored hackers.

Officials from the Financial Services Commission and cryptocurrency exchanges met on Monday to discuss measures for protecting the country’s cryptocurrency market from attacks by TraderTraitor, an elite North Korean state-sponsored hacking group.

South Korea has reason to be concerned about becoming Pyongyang’s next target. Inter-Korean relations have deteriorated despite President Lee Jae Myung’s continued efforts to persuade the North to return to dialogue. North Korea has recently stepped up its hostile rhetoric toward the South following a land mine explosion near the Military Demarcation Line that injured three South Korean military personnel.

A digital asset heist could offer Pyongyang an attractive means of retaliation. Compared with conventional military provocations, cyberattacks are relatively easy to carry out, involve little risk of physical casualties and allow perpetrators to avoid the dangers of direct military confrontation.

South Korea’s vibrant digital asset market makes it an especially attractive target for North Korean hackers. The country has East Asia’s largest and most active retail-driven cryptocurrency market. According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, South Korea’s crypto economy is estimated to be worth $449 billion, exceeding those of China and Japan.

Nick Carlsen, a senior investigator on the global investigations team at TRM Labs, said in an interview with SBS that South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges are likely targets for North Korean hackers.

The threat warrants urgent action. South Korea’s immediate priority should be to establish an emergency response system capable of minimizing the damage from potential security breaches. At Monday’s meeting, cryptocurrency exchange officials called on financial authorities to ease restrictions on suspending deposits and withdrawals during security emergencies.

Under current law, a cryptocurrency exchange can suspend deposits and withdrawals when necessary to protect its customers. However, it is not legally clear whether an exchange can take the same action when another cryptocurrency business suffers a security breach. Industry officials have therefore asked financial authorities to revise the relevant regulations to ensure that exchanges can immediately suspend deposits and withdrawals when other platforms come under attack.

The Binance heist demonstrates why such a measure is necessary. Cryptocurrency exchanges keep some customer funds in hot wallets connected to the internet to facilitate faster transactions. If a security breach occurs, attackers may continue withdrawing funds until the available balances are depleted. Temporarily freezing withdrawals across potentially affected platforms could help prevent further losses.

The Binance heist should also prompt a fundamental shift in South Korea’s approach to cybersecurity. As artificial intelligence (AI) advances, cyberthreats are becoming increasingly sophisticated. The latest incident highlights the potential dangers of generative AI in the hands of malicious state-sponsored actors such as TraderTraitor.

Cyber intrusions commonly involve three stages: spear phishing, credential theft and malware deployment. In the past, North Korean hackers sometimes struggled to make their phishing emails convincing because of awkward English, grammatical errors and expressions that sounded unnatural to native speakers. Such mistakes made suspicious messages easier to identify. Generative AI, however, has changed the equation. It allows attackers to produce fluent, natural-sounding messages in any language, making phishing attempts more difficult to detect and increasing the risk of infiltration into targeted organizations’ internal systems.

State-sponsored cryptocurrency theft cannot be stopped through South Korea’s efforts alone. An effective response requires international cooperation, and China has a crucial role to play.

Carlsen said that North Korea’s stolen digital assets are laundered in China before being converted into cash, with Chinese criminal organizations involved in the process. His remarks suggest that China's cooperation is essential to preventing North Korea from turning stolen cryptocurrency into usable revenue. Seoul should therefore work with Beijing and Washington to disrupt Pyongyang’s cybercrime networks and the financial channels that sustain them.

Digital asset theft has emerged as an alternative source of revenue for North Korea from the 2010s, helping fund its missile and nuclear weapons programs. This makes Pyongyang’s cybercrime a threat not only to the financial systems of target countries but also to international security. South Korea should take the initiative in building a coordinated international response to North Korea’s expanding digital asset theft operations.